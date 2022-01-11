Rock Tech Lithium appoints Chief Executive Officer

January 11, 2022 Maryam Farag

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. announced that Markus Brügmann will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Brügmann has experience at international corporations, including Mitsubishi Power and ABB, where he built up and managed global business units. He brings experience in plant engineering, renewable energies, battery applications and hydrogen.

As CEO of Rock Tech, his responsibility includes implementing the planned construction of lithium hydroxide converters in Europe and Canada, expanding and driving the Company’s recycling and sustainability strategies, and overseeing the development of Rock Tech’s lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Markus to further accelerate the implementation of our strategy and position our company in the future areas of sustainability and recycling. With his extensive experience from large industrial groups, he brings exactly the know-how and contacts we now need at Rock Tech to achieve the next milestones.” said Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, Rock Tech.

Brügmann, who joined Rock Tech in November 2021 as advisor to the chairman and head of operations, succeeds Harbecke, who assumed the CEO position on an interim basis in April 2021, in addition to his position as Chairman.