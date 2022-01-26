Rinnai America Corporation appoints executive leadership structure

January 26, 2022 Maryam Farag

Rinnai America Corporation announced the elevation of three leaders in the organization.

Judd Greene has been promoted to Senior Vice-President of Administration with responsibilities for Human Resources, Finance and Information Technology. Greene joined Rinnai in 2009 as accounting supervisor, was promoted to controller in 2013 and VP of finance in 2018. Prior to joining Rinnai, Greene held leadership positions at several companies including Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

“I’m looking forward to working with this talented team as we make improvements to our systems and processes that will empower our internal and external customers,” said Greene.

Tim Wiley has been promoted to Senior Vice-President of Customer Experience with responsibilities for Sales, Marketing, Commercial, Quality Assurance and Customer Care. Wiley joined Rinnai in 2015 as vice-president of sales and has led the sales organization delivering double-digit annual revenue growth. Prior to his time with Rinnai, Wiley held various sales leadership positions at Moen, Inc. and Georgia Pacific.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have a significant impact on how our customers experience and enjoy Rinnai America’s products and services. We’ve got a phenomenal organization with a rich heritage at Rinnai America, and I’m honored to support our team in aspiring to captivate customers,” said Wiley.

Kevin Headley has been promoted to Vice-President of Sales with responsibilities for sales in the U.S. and Canada. Headley joined Rinnai in 2020 as senior director of sales and has taken an active role in developing the organization’s factory direct and inside sales teams. Before his time with Rinnai, Headley held sales leadership positions with a variety of companies including Sub-Zero Group and Whirlpool Corporation.

“I am excited to be a part of the organizational restructure at Rinnai. Captivating customers is one of our six cultural beliefs and this change positions our team to maintain focus and increase our investments in the customer experience,” said Headley.