New Executive Chairman and management hires at XJet

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

XJet Ltd. has appointed Avi Cohen as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Aviv Boim as Chief Financial Officer.

“Cohen brings a wealth of C-level and board member experience and will be instrumental in XJet scaling-up the business. His strategic input will provide insight for the company’s growth,” said Hanan Gothait, CEO and Founder, XJet. “We have capitalised on the time during the pandemic to work hard in our labs on R&D, and to improve and fine tune our systems. Now we are ready to roll out and grow the entire ceramic and metal AM markets. Avi’s experience and leadership skills will help us drive that forward.”

Cohen currently sits on several boards, including Nova and Cortica. An authority within the capital equipment business, Cohen has had various roles within the semiconductor market including as an executive at KLA. He served as CEO of RR Media.

With a background in banking, Boim brings many years of experience in the telecommunications, network security and healthcare industries via his executive and financial positions at Tikcro, Imperva and Orckit Communications.

“Aviv’s experience, which goes beyond finance and the role of a Chief Financial Officer is valuable and will help propel the growth of XJet and streamline its business processes,” said Gothait.

In addition to these appointments, XJet appointed Gal Raz as Business Development Director. Raz has been involved in the industry of 3D printing for over two decades and has managed several 3D printing service bureaus.

“XJet continues to attract some of the best talent in the industry, and I look forward to working with the team and seeing the results as XJet continues its growth in ceramic and metal additive manufacturing.” said Gothait.