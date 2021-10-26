Masco Canada Director named to Women Executive Network’s 2021 list of Canada’s Most Powerful Women

October 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Lindsay Barber, Masco Canada’s Director of Product Management, has been named a winner of the 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards released by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) along with presenting partners KPMG and Mercedes-Benz Canada.

The award recognizes 105 outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.

Barber joined Masco Canada in 2002 in the customer service department based in St. Thomas, Ontario, where her role evolved into several progressive positions within forecasting, analytics and sales, leading some of Masco’s largest retail customers. After being identified as top talent for Masco Canada, Barber’s performance saw her tasked with forming a new vision to run Masco’s plumbing portfolio as Director of Product Management in 2019.

“Lindsay’s keen intellect and passion for business, coupled with her tenacity and bold sense of courage sets her apart. She is a true leader, inspiring others and consistently conducting herself with grace and courage. We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate her incredibly well-deserved achievement in making WXN’s 2021 list of Canada’s most powerful women,” said Erika Karch, Vice-President, Marketing, Retail Sales, Ecommerce, Masco Canada.

Advertisement

Having founded “Believe Army” in 2011 to raise awareness for ALS, Barber’s leadership efforts have raised over $1 million for the cause. Barber is also an engaged committee member for the Hospice of Elgin and sits on the Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating Women’s Network committee.

“I am grateful for the support that has been offered to me throughout my 22 years with Masco. It is my hope that I can also help encourage and develop women in our organization and industry to achieve their goals. I am inspired by the work that our organization has been doing around creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, and look forward to supporting ongoing initiatives like our EmpowHER women’s network.” said Barber.