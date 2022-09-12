Magnet announces advisory board

Toronto Metropolitan University and Magnet announced the newly appointed members of Magnet’s inaugural Advisory Board.

“The establishment of the inaugural Advisory Board is a key step in Magnet’s evolution and demonstrates exceptional support for Toronto Metropolitan University as a leader in the future of work,” said Steven N. Liss, vice-president, research and innovation, TMU. “By leveraging our research, expertise and partnerships we bring value to the Canadian economy and enhance opportunities for the people of Canada.”

Magnet’s social innovation and technology platform serves to support businesses of all sizes to connect with talent and stakeholders such as service providers, industry associations, policy makers and researchers, and to collaborate to deliver workforce development solutions.

The initial mandate of the board will be to provide guidance and foresight to TMU and Magnet on establishing its governance framework and ensuring a strategic growth agenda.