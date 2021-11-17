LP Building Solutions expands management team

November 17, 2021 Maryam Farag

LP Building Solutions announced the appointment of Aaron Howald as Vice-President, Investor Relations and Business Development and Craig Miles as Vice-President, National Sales, OSB Marketing and Planning.

Howald joined LP in 2011 and has worked in various roles for the OSB business and corporate finance, including strategy, business development, and continuous improvement before being appointed director of investor relations in October 2019.

Prior to joining LP, Howald served as senior manager of the Thomas Group, a management consulting firm.

Miles joined LP in 2004 as a retail brand manager before being promoted to director of sales in 2010, a role he held for nearly four years. He briefly transitioned to another company before returning to LP in 2018 to take on the role of business marketing manager until his promotion to director of national sales and marketing for OSB in 2020.

Prior to LP, Miles held brand management and sales and marketing roles at integrated plastics manufacturer Inteplast Group and global medicines company Novartis.