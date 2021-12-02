INCA Renewtech appoints new Board Member and COO

December 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

INCA Renewable Technologies announced the addition of Mary Wetzel as a new Independent Board Member, and Paul Wybo as Chief Operating Officer.

Wetzel is Founder, President and COO of WishBone Medical, a manufacturer of pediatric orthopedic implants. She is the former president of TekModo Industries, which developed the first all-composite trailer for the RV industry. Earlier in her career, she headed DaimlerChrysler’s regional incentive programs and was senior manager for market intelligence and business management, and before this, a member of the advanced engineering team at General Motors.

“I am excited to bring my background and expertise to the INCA team to help solve longstanding sustainability challenges in both the automotive and RV industries including weight and emissions reduction and ending use of rainforest plywood.” said Wetzel.

Wybo was previously COO, overseeing two factories, for ABC Industries, manufacturers of

industrial textiles and ventilation ducting. During his tenure, he implemented lean manufacturing principles to improve EBITDA by 35 per cent and labour efficiency by 90 per cent. Prior to this, he was vice-president of operations for able manufacturing, and before this role he was production manager of Goldshield Fiberglass, a division of Allied Specialty Vehicles.

“I look forward to putting my 30 years of manufacturing and operations experience to work to build both INCA manufacturing operations from the ground up with the latest production methodologies, state-of-the art manufacturing equipment and highest level of ESG principles.” said Wybo.