Gelest Inc. appoints President

January 20, 2022 Maryam Farag

Gelest Inc. has named Jonathan Goff as President.

Goff recently served as chief technology officer at Gelest Inc. Goff holds a Ph.D. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering from Virginia Tech and has over 60 patents and technical publications.

“I am excited to take on this new role. Gelest has a strong technology roadmap for the years to come thanks to the entrepreneurial vision of our previous CEO,” said Goff. “We are well positioned for strong growth, and with the support of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, we will continue to drive through new frontiers of technology and innovation.”

Gelest Founder Barry Arkles, after many years of leadership, has officially stepped down from the Chief Executive Officer role. Barry formed Gelest, Inc. in 1991 to develop and manufacture silicon and metal-organic based chemicals. Barry has accepted the position of Distinguished Adjunct Professor at Temple University.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have Jonathan take over the reigns at Gelest,” said Arkles. “His strong grasp of the technology and markets and a leadership style that is at once inclusive and directional gives all stakeholders assurance that the strong growth and innovation that characterizes Gelest will continue. Jonathan brings palpable excitement and creativity to Gelest in his new role.”