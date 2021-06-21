Franklin Electric appoints Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has appointed Jeffery L. Taylor as Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Jeff brings strong financial leadership, operational expertise and public company experience to Franklin Electric. His deep experience in supporting commercial and manufacturing organizations and proven track record of driving change that supports long-term value creation will be invaluable. I look forward to his unique perspective and skills contributing to our outstanding leadership team,” said Gregg C. Sengstack, CEO and Chairperson, Franklin Electric.

Previously, Taylor was the CFO of Blue Bird Corporation, a manufacturer of school buses, since 2020. He had previously been senior VP and CFO of Wabash National Corporation from 2014 to 2020. Earlier in his career, Taylor worked at King Pharmaceuticals and Eastman Chemical Company, progressing through multiple finance positions that supported commercial and manufacturing business teams, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and investor relations.

“John Haines joined Franklin Electric in 2008, during the height of the financial crisis. He has led our finance organization through a period of significant growth, both organic and inorganic,” said Sengstack. “As a key member of the Franklin leadership team, he had a significant impact on our strategic direction and made many contributions to our Company. John will be available for the balance of 2021 to assist Jeff with his transition to Franklin Electric. We wish John all the best for his future and thank him for his years of service.”