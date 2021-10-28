FDT Group appoints new Managing Director

October 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

FDT Group announced that Steve Biegacki has been named Managing Director, assuming the role on January 1st, 2022.

Biegacki’s has over 30 years of experience in his career, and has been in leadership roles working in and with manufacturing companies in the areas of sales, marketing, and business management developing and implementing strategies to deliver market awareness and growth.

“Steve is the ideal leader to achieve win-win outcomes for FDT Group through global partnerships and collaboration energizing harmonization in a time of revolutionary transformation for the automation industry,” said Lee Lane, Chairman, Board of Directors, FDT. “We believe his expertise, knowledge and passion for industry, matched with FDT’s unifying position, will lead to continuous visionary focus; as we pass the baton to seamlessly deliver FDT 3.0, the platform for innovation empowering the intelligent enterprise.”

Recently, Biegacki has served as director, management advisory services for BDO. Prior roles include CEO at Kramer Electronics, VP of global sales and marketing at Belden and VP of global commercial marketing at Rockwell Automation. At Rockwell Automation he was also the business manager that led the creation, development and delivery of a single international networking standard known as CIP, the underlying protocol of DeviceNet, ControlNet and EtherNet/IP.

“I am very excited to join the FDT Group leadership team at a pivotal time for both industry and organization,” said Biegacki. “My passion for industrial automation and industrial communication is evident. I know automation – customers’ wants and needs, suppliers and applications for the motion, discrete, process and safety markets. For my entire career, I have created alignment through building relationships and collaborating; and I’m thrilled to return to the standards-based community, working with FDT Group’s members and partners to drive a holistic approach to visionary manufacturing excellence focused on advanced automation initiatives.”