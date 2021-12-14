Davie Shipbuilding appoints Public Affairs Vice-President

December 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Davie Shipbuilding announced the appointment of Denis Boucher as Vice-President, Public Affairs and Strategic Relationships, with a primary focus on Québec.

Boucher will lead government and public affairs with a focus on developing key relationships and partnerships to support Davie’s long-term vision. He will be Davie’s primary media spokesperson.

“I am very proud and excited to join Davie at such a juncture for the Company. Davie is the most important shipbuilder in Canada and represents a strategic asset for Canada. The company now employs close to 1,000 people and interacts with over 1,500 suppliers from coast to coast. As Davie is set to embark in new important projects, the Company will continue to have a tangible and lasting impact on the economy locally, and throughout Canada.” said Boucher.

Boucher started his career with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Toronto. He subsequently worked in Ottawa as press secretary to senior federal cabinet ministers. Later, he joined Merck as manager of public relations before being hired as partner at a public relations firm.

“We are delighted Denis has joined Davie. He is a highly respected veteran of the business, government, and media environments. His experience and capabilities will be crucial to articulating the Davie story to our stakeholders as we enter, arguably, the most important period in our history.” said James Davies, President and CEO, Davie.