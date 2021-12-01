CME appoints new Chair of Board of Directors

December 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) announced that Elise Maheu, Vice-President of Government Affairs and Markets, 3M Canada has been appointed as Chair of the Association’s National Board of Directors.

Maheu took over as Chair during CME’s Annual General Meeting being held virtually from Ottawa, Ont., and will succeed Dave McHattie, Vice-President, Institutional Relations, Tenaris Canada, who has been chair since 2019.

“As a manufacturer myself, I know just how challenging the past months have been. But we have, through our actions, reminded Canadians of the importance of a strong and vibrant domestic manufacturing sector. I know the road ahead will be challenging. We must persevere and continue our work on diversity and inclusion, make the transition to net-zero, and tackle our business competitiveness issues,” said Elise Maheu. “But if there is one thing I am certain of it is this: Canadian manufacturing is dynamic and innovative enough to overcome all these obstacles. We will succeed.”