Brokk hires Midwest Regional Sales Manager

August 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Brokk, manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, announced Chad Diacek as its Midwest Regional Sales Manager.

Diacek manages sales for both Brokk robotic demolition machines and Aquajet Hydrodemolition robots. He provides support to customers throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

“Chad has worked in demolition and rental industries for five years and has spent a portion of that time educating customers on the benefits of electric-powered equipment,” said Lars Lindgren, President, Brokk Inc. “He understands the benefits and will be an excellent resource for Brokk customers looking to improve efficiency and safety.”

Diacek has worked in equipment sales for five years. Recently, he served as a regional sales manager for Hy-Brid Lifts. Before that, he worked for Cratos Equipment, which supplies battery-powered demolition equipment, including European mini-loaders and wheelbarrows.

“In my previous role, I frequently found myself on jobsites employing Brokk robots,” said Diacek. “I always took it as a positive sign. The equipment I represented was a great accompaniment and if they already had a Brokk, it proved they were interested in innovative equipment solutions that increased efficiency and safety. I’m excited to be part of this team and to further develop relationships with customers in this region. I’m also looking forward to helping grow the brand in the Midwest, where I feel there is huge potential for robotic demolition.”