Brian Rainboth appointed SYSPRO Americas CEO

October 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

SYSPRO, provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced the appointment of Brian Rainboth to the position of Americas CEO.

Rainboth joined SYSPRO in February 2020 as CEO for Canada, where he implemented the SYSPRO business strategy. Rainboth will continue to play a role in enabling the company to collaborate with manufacturers and distributors as they embrace their digital transformation journey.

“SYSPRO is well known for speaking the language of our customers and providing them with solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of their specific industries,” said Rainboth. “As a result, they see faster ROI from their ERP investment, and they get a flexible platform that will easily incorporate new technologies, scale and adapt as the business grows. Our talented teams in both the U.S. and Canada, combined with the region’s growth potential, present us with a tremendous opportunity to work more effectively together, deliver faster and grow the business.”

Scott Hebert remains in his role as CEO of SYSPRO USA, and will work closely with Rainboth to accelerate SYSPRO’s growth within the region. A new leader for Canada will be appointed at the appropriate time.

“As part of SYSPRO’s long-term growth strategy, we have segmented the business into three distinct regions: APAC, EMEA and now the Americas,” said Phil Duff, CEO, SYSPRO. “In his new role, Brian will build on his success as CEO of SYSPRO Canada to accelerate growth across the Americas region and increase our footprint among distributors and manufacturers in that market. With Brian leading the Americas, I’m confident that SYSPRO’s customers and partners will continue to experience the highest levels of support and service, while continuing to increase value for their businesses.”