Andy Transport appoints new Vice-President of Marketing and HR

July 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

Andy Transport appointed Tammy Gauthier Vice-President, Marketing and Human Resources, effective immediately.

According to Andy Transport, “Gauthier brings over 20 years of hands-on experience, with a passion for helping organizations grow and lead high performance teams. A results-driven leader and an advocate of building employee engagement, she is a strong believer that the company’s internal image is just as important as its external brand.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be named to this role and I look forward to supporting Andy and working together as we advance the company’s ambitious business goals and further cement Andy’s well-earned reputation as one of the most desirable places to work.” said Gauthier.

Prior to joining Andy, Gauthier held several executive positions in human resources and marketing departments in various industries, including fashion, transportation and logistics.

“I am confident Tammy’s proven track record in leading business transformation focused on market expansion and strong brand positioning will accelerate our growth and will play a pivotal role in giving Andy the edge to continue developing and building its strong team as well as onboarding new capabilities,” said Andreea Crisan, President and CEO, Andy Transport. “On behalf of the entire team at Andy Transport, I am thrilled to extend my warmest welcome to our new team member.”