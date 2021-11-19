Accelerate appoints new President and CEO

November 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Accelerate, Canada’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) supply chain alliance, announced the appointment of Matthew Fortier as President and CEO.

Fortier was previously vice-president at the Institute of Corporate Directors, where he worked closely with many senior business leaders to create approaches to climate change oversight, the future of work, and Canadian innovation and global competitiveness. There, he built coalitions to shape federal legislation and regulation and developed partnerships and programming with the Government of Canada, provincial premiers’ offices, the UN Global Compact, the World Economic Forum, TMX Group, and several private sector companies.

“The global shift towards ZEVs offers an unprecedented economic opportunity for Canada to capitalize on our rich resources, talent and infrastructure to become a global ZEV leader, and to grow our domestic auto industry so that good jobs in the sector will exist in 10, 20, and 50 years from now,” said Fortier, President and CEO, Accelerate. “Canada has all the pieces of the puzzle to win the global ZEV race, and I look forward to putting my experience to work for Accelerate’s members and supporting the accelerated build-out of Canada’s ZEV supply chain.”

Previously, Fortier held senior corporate and public affairs roles at Re:Sound, where he shaped successful approaches to Canadian and North American IP ownership and trade, at TD Bank, where he helped advance Canada’s banking agenda by creating the Conservative Party Financial Services Caucus and at the Business Council of Canada.