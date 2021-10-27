WSIB says 62 per cent of Ontarians are more interested in work place health and safety

October 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

According to a recent poll conducted by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), 62 per cent of Ontarians agree that they have become more interested in workplace health and safety since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same poll, 82 per cent of Ontarians stated they would want to check out the health and safety information of a workplace before starting a new job there.

It is clear that now Ontarians are invested in learning more about workplace health and safety, especially when it comes to making decisions about where to work.

The WSIB’s Safety Check allows anyone to search for and compare the health and safety statistics of WSIB-registered businesses across Ontario. The data found in Safety Check can be used by businesses to understand how they measure up when it comes to workplace health and safety. It can also be used by any individual who is interested in researching health and safety information of a particular business in Ontario.