WorkSafeBC develops safety resource for manufacturing sector

WorkSafeBC established a multi-year Manufacturing High-Risk Strategy. As part of this strategy, WorkSafeBC develops health and safety resources to help employers better understand and address health and safety issues.

Manufacturing in B.C. has an injury rate that is 24 per cent higher than the provincial average. In 2021, there were over 19,000 time-loss injuries in the manufacturing sector in B.C. and close to 4,000 of these were serious injuries.

“The self-evaluation tool was designed to help employers identify gaps between existing risks and the current systems in place,” said Barry Nakahara, senior manager, prevention field services, WorkSafeBC. “Once these gaps are identified, the proper mitigations can be implemented to keep workers safe.”

The tool takes a two-pronged approach to risk management: assessing risks, and then evaluating existing safety management systems and programs.