Toyota contributes to hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Canada

Toyota announced it is donating $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts in affected Eastern Canada communities.

Toyota Canada Inc., Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Toyota Financial Services are making the combined donation to the Canadian Red Cross.

“With the Canadian Red Cross’ boots-on-the-ground approach, we know they’re the right organization to help the affected communities as quickly as possible,” said Darren Cooper, president and CEO, Toyota Financial Services. “It’s a long road ahead but, with the collective efforts and support of Canadians from coast to coast to coast, we know our friends near Atlantic Canada will make a full recovery.”

The Canadian Red Cross is currently on the ground and working closely with community leaders to provide emergency humanitarian assistance.