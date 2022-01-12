The Canadian Shield partners with Danby Appliances to distribute air purifiers

January 12, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Shield announced a partnership with Danby Appliances to distribute their lineup of air purifiers amidst demand for products that protect against COVID-19.

“As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to fuel record-high case counts, it is critical that we use all tools and resources at our disposal to protect Canadians and reduce the overall impact on our economy, school systems and communities,” said Jeremy Hedges, CEO, The Canadian Shield. “We see air purification as one of the most important technologies for making workplaces and classrooms safe in this pandemic. We couldn’t have a better partner in Danby with their mantra; do the right thing.”

The Canadian Shield will be distributing four different air purifier models equipped with HEPA filters that capture 99.97 per cent of airborne dust, allergens, smoke and pollen. The purifiers come with an air quality indicator and touch controls that should improve the air quality in any space including offices, classrooms and residential living spaces.

“Danby Appliances is pleased to be working with an innovative partner like The Canadian Shield to supply much-needed air purifiers to improve air quality in schools and workplaces. Be it pollution or viral concerns, we all benefit from access to the best indoor air quality possible,” said Jim Estill, CEO, Danby Appliances.