Stellantis plant wins safety award

Stellantis’ Etobicoke Casting Plant (ECP) received an Outstanding award from the North American Die Casting Association (NADCA). ECP was recognized for its employee safety record during 2020, as documented by internal tracking data submitted to NADCA

“Safety remains paramount to all of our operations here at Etobicoke Casting,” said Jeff Langlet, Plant Manager, ECP. “This award from NADCA affirms to our plant family that their efforts every day and on every shift, make a difference.”

ECP’s recent safety enhancements include: a redesign of specific tooling used for lifting in part-nership with the supply vendor; enhanced fail-safe software for die casting machinery and the installation of forward and reverse cameras on an overhead carrier.

The annual NADCA Safety Award Program recognizes facilities across North America “with a strong focus on their employee’s safety and well-being.” According to NADCA, “Companies with DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) records equal to, or less than two (based on 2019’s All Manufacturing Industries’ average of two total recordable cases), are recognized with an ‘Outstanding’ award.”

