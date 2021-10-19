Stellantis Canada announces vaccine policy

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Effective December 17, the company will require all employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status prior to entering a Stellantis facility, as recommended by the Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Officer.

Since vaccines have become available, Stellantis has continued to strongly advocate for our employees to get vaccinated as the best way to protect against the transmission and reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19.