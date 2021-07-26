Sinopec Builds world’s largest disinfectant production base

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Sinopec Jianghan Salt Chemical Hubei Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, has completed a trial run of its new 12,000 tons/year concentrated bleaching powder batch feeder.

At present, the Company’s annual disinfectant production capacity exceeds 100,000 tons, making it the world’s largest disinfectant production base.

The disinfectant products are now exported to over 80 countries and territories. The construction of the new 12,000-ton/year disinfectant production plant kicked off in June 2020 and is set to enter operation soon.

The bleaching powder concentrate is recognized for:

High calcium hypochlorite content – less than 30 grams of bleaching powder is equivalent to one 500ml bottle of 84 disinfectant liquid.

Inorganic, high-efficiency germicidal disinfectants can kill pathogenic intestinal bacteria, pyogenic coccus, pathogenic yeasts and spores.

It can inactivate poliovirus and has a 99.99 per cent antibacterial rate against Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The disinfectant leaves no residue after use and can be used for food and drinking water disinfection, water purification, environmental disinfection, animal husbandry, aquaculture, among others.

The product is recognized as a national essential product by five ministries and commissions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China.