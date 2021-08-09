Safety io achieves ISO 27001 certification

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Safety io GmBH has recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management practices.

Safety io offers two safety platforms – the Grid, for industrial customers, and the FireGrid, for fire service customers – and two independent Grid services: Fleet Manager, which helps ensure customers’ detectors and colleagues are ready for work, and Live Monitor, which provides customers with the information they need to take action when seconds count. These platforms are supported by web and mobile application experiences.

The ISO 27001 is a an internationally-recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The ISO certification, according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, guarantees Safety io has a comprehensive information security framework in place for protecting and managing customers´ data and maintaining secure networks. This includes the operation of Safety io’s Cloud platform and the secure handling of data in all day-to-day business, as well as Safety io’s software development practices.

Advertisement

“This certification is a great achievement for us and one that will have clear benefits for our customers,” said Stephan Adler, Operations Manager, Safety io. “Bureau Veritas reviewed our Cloud platform, how we develop our software, and all other day-to-day data handling, and were satisfied that we met all the necessary criteria for ISO 27001 certification. This is very exciting because, at Safety io, our mission statement is to make tomorrow safer than today and this certification is further validation of that commitment. It demonstrates an unerring dedication to protecting our customers’ security and privacy.”

