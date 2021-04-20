PLANT

Peel Region to order temporary closure of businesses with recent COVID 19 outbreaks

April 20, 2021   The Canadian Press


(CP) Officials in a Toronto-area COVID-19 hot spot say they will order businesses with recent outbreaks of the virus to close temporarily.

Peel Region says its public health unit will issue an updated order today requiring businesses that have seen five or more linked cases in the past 14 days to shut down for 10 days.

It says businesses could be told to close as early as Friday, and those affected will be contacted directly.

Officials say businesses that are deemed essential for the well-being of the community, such as those in health care and emergency child care, will be exempt from full closure.

Peel Public Health is urging employers ordered to shut down to provide paid sick leave to their staff.

On Monday, the Ontario government rejected efforts to bring paid sick leave for essential workers and shut down non-essential businesses.

 

