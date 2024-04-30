Plant

Ontario issues order to company on benzene emissions

The Canadian Press   

Health & Safety Sustainability Canada Economy emissions government manufacturer manufacturing Sustainability

Ontario’s environment ministry has ordered a Sarnia-area chemical company to get its benzene emissions under control after a neighbouring First Nation raised concerns.

Aamjiwnaang First Nation is surrounded by industrial facilities and has long pushed for greater monitoring and action to protect their air quality and earlier this month they said data showed elevated levels of benzene.

The provincial environment ministry has issued a compliance order to INEOS Styrolution Sarnia, which produces styrene for use in making plastic.

That company must develop a plan by April 26 to prevent, reduce and eliminate wastewater discharge of benzene, which is a carcinogen.

Advertisement

The company must also implement procedures to notify the public when benzene concentrations in air exceed certain thresholds by May 3, and take action to prevent, decrease and eliminate other sources of benzene discharge by May 17.

INEOS Styrolution Sarnia has temporarily shut down the facility for the week and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario not on track to achieving emissions reductions targets: AG
Ontario invests in Ottawa digital software company
Environment groups tell world Canada not slowing energy emissions
BC greenhouse gas emissions near 2007 levels despite carbon tax