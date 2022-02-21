Nuvaxovid COVID 19 vaccine gets approval for use in Canada

February 21, 2022 by Kelly Geraldine Malone (CP)

(CP) Health Canada has approved the use of a fifth COVID-19 vaccine to add to its arsenal and perhaps lead to an uptick in vaccinations among people who remain hesitant.

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, which is protein-based, is the first of its kind to get approval in the country.

“It can help remove barriers to vaccination by providing an additional option to adults who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Thursday.

Infections disease doctors say the non-mRNA vaccine could win over a few more people who have hesitated to get immunized against COVID-19.

Two of the vaccines already available use genetically engineered messenger RNA, which instructs cells to start fighting the virus. It never enters a person’s DNA, but some have voiced fears that it could do that and mutate.

More than 84 per cent of Canadians who are eligible are fully vaccinated. Tam said Nuvaxovid, developed by the U.S. company Novavax Inc., could play an important role in closing the gap.

“It is not too late to get your first, second or booster dose,” Tam said.

Nuvaxovid is approved for adults 18 and older. It is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, said the vaccine contains small pieces of viral proteins that have been selected for their ability to trigger immunity. The approach is already used in vaccines for diseases, including hepatitis B, and for influenza.

Sharma said clinical trials foundNuvaxovid was 90 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease.

Additionally, Health Canada said that preliminary data shows Nuvaxovidproduces neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant that fuelled the pandemic’s fifth wave.

The vaccine has already been cleared for use in Europe, Australia and Singapore. Doses are to start being distributed in Canada in March.

Ottawa signed a deal last year to produce Novavax’s vaccine in Canada and a manufacturing plant was constructed in Montreal.

The first doses will not be manufactured in Canada. Sharma said the Montreal plant has not yet been authorized to produce the vaccine and has not indicated to Health Canada that it is prepared for an inspection.

Hospitalizations continue to slowly decline across the country and many provinces are moving to gradually lift public health orders.

“We do think the highest risk is behind us, that we are heading into a lower-risk environment,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 61 to 1,342 Thursday, the same day capacity limits further eased. Restaurants, gyms and other indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination are no longer required to limit capacity. The exception is sports arenas and theatres which can open at half capacity.

Moore also said that immunization policies _ such as those that require people to be vaccinated or regularly tested to continue working _ could be removed as early as March 1.

“Their purpose was to improve immunization and protect Ontarians. They’ve done that.”

Moore said 90 per cent of eligible Ontarians 12 and older have had two vaccine shots and the province will look at removing mask mandates in the second or third week of March.

Hospitalizations in Quebec decreased by 93 people to 1,902, a day after the province relaxed restrictions in seniors residences. Quebec no longer requires people who live in seniors residences and long-term care homes to isolate for 10 days if another resident or a worker on their floor tests positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say 91 per cent of Quebec residents five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 50 per cent have received three.