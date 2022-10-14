Nissan Canada and Waze partner for a safer Halloween season

Nissan is partnering with Waze to inform drivers of select trick-or-treating zones on Halloween. The goal will be to help deliver a safety message to users to remind them to drive carefully in these zones. When using the Waze app, a banner will pop up when driving near a select trick-or-treat zone.

For the third year, Nissan Canada is returning with Glow Guards – reflective, self-adhesive stickers that can be attached to children’s clothing or Halloween costumes to help make them more visible to drivers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Waze to amplify Nissan’s Glow Guards program and to help our community enjoy the festive night, while helping to keep loved ones safer,” said Ken Hearn, director of marketing, Nissan Canada. “We encourage Canadians to visit their local dealership to pick up their own Glow Guards as an extra safety element for their children while they Trick or Treat.”

According to a 2022 survey conducted by Nissan Canada in partnership with the Canada Safety Council, approximately seven in 10 drivers feel that safety feature technologies could help them avoid potential accidents.