Nexii builds new green manufacturing plant in Vancouver

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. announced its new green manufacturing plant will be developed on the southern end of Vancouver Island.

The plant, which represents an investment of approximately $50 million, will create over 200 local, green jobs in the area, and will accelerate Vancouver Island’s transition towards a cleaner economy.

Through its Nexii Certified Manufacturing program, Nexii provides independent local manufacturing businesses with access to its operating systems and protocols to produce Nexii building products in their regions. The new Vancouver Island facility, Alexzi Building Solutions Inc., will be developed under this program.

“We’re excited to enter into a new Nexii Certified Manufacturing agreement with our partners on Vancouver Island, which will see Alexzi Building Solutions Inc. use Nexii’s breakthrough green technology to produce our sustainable building products in the region,” said Stephen Sidwell, CEO, Nexii Building Solutions. “Vancouver Island is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the Province, and it’s essential to ensure that all new construction on the Island is also green construction.”

Alexzi Building Solutions Inc. will be led by local business women Amber Simpson and Elizabeth Liu. Alexzi is currently identifying possible sites for the new 150,000-square-feet facility, and the plant is expected to be operational in late 2021 or early 2022.

“Green technology innovation in our manufacturing sector is essential as we continue to move toward a low-carbon economy,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister, Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “In addition to being a tremendous job creator, this partnership advances our government’s CleanBC goals by encouraging the construction of buildings with smaller carbon footprints.”