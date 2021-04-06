PLANT

Moolec launches new animal-free solutions

April 6, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Health & Safety
Sustainability
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
alternative proteins
animal-free
dairy replacement
food and beverage
plant-based
science

Moolec Science

Moolec Science expands its meat-focused portfolio for alternative proteins with the development of egg replacements and the expansion of its dairy offer.

Moolec’s technological platform is based on molecular farming; a hybrid approach to plant and cell-based production technologies for alternative proteins.

“We started exploring the space more than 10 years ago,” said Gastón Paladini, CEO and Co-Founder, Moolec Science. “We were the first team to fully deregulate a molecular farming crop and its functionalized protein concentrate for its use in the cheese-making industry, a product that has been successfully used in the manufacturing of thousands of tons of soft and hard cheeses. Since then, we expanded to animal-free meat ingredients and are now announcing a broadening of our pipeline into dairy and egg replacements.”

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Winnipeg plant gets $100M to pull protein from peas, canola
McDonald’s launches Beyond Meat burger test in 28 Ont. restaurants
Tim Hortons pulls last of its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches
Average family to pay $400 more for groceries next year: report