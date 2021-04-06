Moolec launches new animal-free solutions

Moolec Science expands its meat-focused portfolio for alternative proteins with the development of egg replacements and the expansion of its dairy offer.

Moolec’s technological platform is based on molecular farming; a hybrid approach to plant and cell-based production technologies for alternative proteins.

“We started exploring the space more than 10 years ago,” said Gastón Paladini, CEO and Co-Founder, Moolec Science. “We were the first team to fully deregulate a molecular farming crop and its functionalized protein concentrate for its use in the cheese-making industry, a product that has been successfully used in the manufacturing of thousands of tons of soft and hard cheeses. Since then, we expanded to animal-free meat ingredients and are now announcing a broadening of our pipeline into dairy and egg replacements.”