The latest edition of the Pump Up the Volume podcast, from MRO’s sister publication, IPPT magazine, speaks about mental health in manufacturing.

Podcast guest Dr. Ryan Todd, the CEO and co-founder of headversity, is an advocate for mental health in the workplace. Mental health in blue collar jobs like manufacturing – specifically men’s mental health – presents unique challenges.

As a veteran of treating mental illness challenges in Alberta’s oil and gas sector, Dr. Todd shares a number of solutions and treatments for those looking for help.

To listen to the podcast, visit: https://www.ippt.ca/podcasts/pump-up-the-volume-episode-4/