PLANT

Mental Health in Manufacturing

February 21, 2021   Plant Magazine


Health & Safety
Manufacturing

The latest edition of the Pump Up the Volume podcast, from MRO’s sister publication, IPPT magazine, speaks about mental health in manufacturing.

Podcast guest Dr. Ryan Todd, the CEO and co-founder of headversity, is an advocate for mental health in the workplace. Mental health in blue collar jobs like manufacturing – specifically men’s mental health – presents unique challenges.

As a veteran of treating mental illness challenges in Alberta’s oil and gas sector, Dr. Todd shares a number of solutions and treatments for those looking for help.

To listen to the podcast, visit: https://www.ippt.ca/podcasts/pump-up-the-volume-episode-4/

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Loneliness taking toll on Canadian mental health in COVID era: study
COVID-19 a negative on employee mental health: report
CCOHS provides tools to access and address mental health
25% of Canadians say mental health is worse than during COVID outbreak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*