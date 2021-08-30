Medicom offers Quebec-made medical grade masks direct to consumers

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

AMD Medicom Inc. has announced that their medical grade masks will now be made available directly to the general public through an online storefront.

The decision was driven by a combination of increased production capacity at the Montreal-based manufacturing facility, the high degree of contagiousness of the Delta variant, and the impending back-to-school season.

“The Delta variant is highly contagious and is gaining ground in Quebec and Canada. With the fall season almost upon us, a high-quality surgical mask is an indispensable tool for protection. Whether it is during family, social or professional activities, or in the daily life of each individual, a reliable mask is a proven safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. For the first time ever, Medicom will make our SafeMask Architect ASTM Level 3 masks available to all Canadians,” said John Tourlas, President, North America, Medicom.

SafeMask Architect ASTM Level 3 masks, which are manufactured in Quebec, are typically reserved for healthcare professionals, but will now be available to consumers. They are certified by Health Canada, and are recommended in environments with a high risk of splashes or air-borne aerosols.

Advertisement

“For 33 years, healthcare professionals around the world have turned to Medicom products to protect themselves and their patient,” said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer, Medicom. “We are proud to be able to make these high-quality products available to all consumers so that they too can count on reliable protection. With the start of the new school year, Quebecers and Canadians can finally benefit from masks that are reliable and made right here in Quebec.”