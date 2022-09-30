Liberty Defense to beta test with US airline

Liberty Defense signed a collaborative agreement to begin on-site beta testing of Hexwave with one of the largest US airlines.

Beta testing will take place in the airline’s employee screening area at a major US international airport. The goal for this test deployment is to gather feedback from the airline on Hexwave while continuing to train the system’s AI algorithms.

“We are collaborating with a leading US airline that is a very forward-looking company and a trailblazer when it comes to incorporating the latest innovative technologies to continuously improve its customer service, safety, and overall operations,” said Bill Frain, CEO, Liberty Defense. “We are excited to work with this new beta partner, which came as a result of the airline visiting our headquarters in Wilmington where they were able to see the Hexwave in action.”

Hexwave walkthrough screening system can detect hidden weapons and other potential threats, including both metal and non-metal items such as 3D-printed ghost guns and improvised liquid, powder, or plastic explosives. Hexwave uses technologies such as millimeter wave, video-rate 3D imaging, and AI to detect potential threats, and provides security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision.