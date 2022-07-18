Hyundai invests in Michigan safety laboratory site

Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai America Technical Center, have joined for a $51.6 million expansion project for a Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory.

“Safety is the top priority at Hyundai and is embedded throughout the entire organization,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America. “We excel in third-party crash testing and ratings, and we strive to be a leader in equipping our vehicles with the latest safety features. The new laboratory will enable us to even more effectively protect our customers and enhance our world-class safety organization.”

The investment is focused on enhancing Hyundai’s safety commitment in identifying vehicle field issues, preventing crashes, and keeping passengers safe. It will feature a field crash investigation lab, high voltage battery lab, forensics lab, 500 metre track and a vehicle dynamics area pad.