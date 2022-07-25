Health care access now accessible in Algoma region for those injured on the job

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) partners with Sault Area Hospital and Axia Health to provide health care services to people with work-related injuries and illness in the Algoma region.

“This partnership means people hurt on the job can get the treatment they need right here in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Jeff Lang, president and CEO, WSIB. “After an injury, the last thing people want is more stress. Now they will have more access to health care so they can focus on recovery and return to work.”

Before this partnership, people with injuries travelled to Thunder Bay, Sudbury or Toronto to access specialized services with the WSIB.

Through the Axia Health clinic in Sault Ste. Marie, people with a work-related injury or illness can access WSIB’s programs that provide access to specialized assessment, surgery, and interdisciplinary functionally focused treatment.