Health Canada importing more kids’ pain and fever meds to restock store shelves

TORONTO (CP) – Health Canada says it’s importing a foreign supply of children’s pain and fever medications that will be available on retail shelves in the coming weeks.

The agency had previously announced it was importing children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen to be distributed to hospitals.

Now it says it has also secured supply of acetaminophen to be distributed to pharmacies and drugstores.

The government did not immediately say how much supply is coming or where it’s being imported from.

But it says all imports will meet Canada’s manufacturing standards and have instructions in both English and French.

The agency asks consumers to only purchase what they need to ensure other parents and caregivers have access to the medicine.

The move follows a months-long shortage of children’s pain and fever medication that has sent many parents and caregivers scouring bare shelves and swapping tips on drug sightings.