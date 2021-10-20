GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinics administer over 10,000 doses

October 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario’s GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinics have now administered over 10,000 first and second doses through smaller, community-based and easy-to-access settings across Southern Ontario and beyond, since they first hit the road in mid-August.

“The GO-VAXX buses demonstrate what can happen when multiple organizations work towards a common goal,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “Metrolinx stepped up from the start – quickly retrofitting GO Transit buses into mobile clinics – and has continued to ensure the buses serve as a safe, reliable and convenient way for people to obtain their vaccine. This partnership, along with the support of public health units and the more than 100 clinic host organizations, have been key to the success of this initiative.”

The original two GO-VAXX buses were joined by a third bus in early September due to demand. The buses have travelled throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area, east to Belleville, west to Welland and Leamington, and north to Bracebridge, bringing vaccines to over 148 locations including shopping malls, fairs, sporting events and post-secondary institutions in different communities. Of the 10,000+ doses administered to date, 48 per cent were first doses.

“A key component of Ontario’s last mile strategy is to get COVID-19 vaccines to people, wherever they are living,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The GO-VAXX buses played an important part in increasing vaccine uptake in Ontario by making it easier and more convenient for people to receive their vaccine closer to home. Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet received their first or second dose to do so as soon as possible.”

“Metrolinx is pleased to be a partner in this innovative and successful approach linking vaccination and transit,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO, Metrolinx. “The retrofitted GO-VAXX buses, proudly operated by our drivers, have been safely rolling into communities where vaccines are needed, playing an important role in keeping everyone safe and protected.”