GM Canada to require vaccination proof
October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag
General Motors Canada announced that effective December 12, all personnel including visitors to facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, GM Canada has followed public-health guidance to help protect employees, their families, and the communities where they operate.”
Categories & TagsHealth & Safety Automotive automotive Canada COVID-19 health policy proof Safety vaccine
