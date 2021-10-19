Plant.ca

GM Canada to require vaccination proof

October 18, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: General Motors.

General Motors Canada announced that effective December 12, all personnel including visitors to facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, GM Canada has followed public-health guidance to help protect employees, their families, and the communities where they operate.”

