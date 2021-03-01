FPInnovations develops biodegradable mask

FPInnovations has developed a biodegradable mask ready to be manufactured and commercialized by Canadian manufacturers and ready for public use.

Seamus O’Regan, Minister, Natural Resources of Canada, announced the results of the $3.3-million-mask project that was assigned to FPInnovations.

“Biodegradable masks made from Canada’s sustainably managed forests: what a great example of the ingenuity of Canada’s forest sector. Keeping Canadians safe, and protecting our environment.” said O’Regan.

FPInnovations has incorporated mask filtering materials, elastic ear loops and nose pieces that are biodegradable. The mask components can be assembled readily on existing commercial mask-converting machines.

Advertisment

The green personal protective equipment mask has been assessed by external labs according to international norms, and would set the standard for non-medical masks in terms of filtration, breathability and biodegradability.

“The development of a biodegradable mask clearly shows that stimulating the bioeconomy can contribute to a cleaner environment in Canada,” said Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations. “The outstanding collective scientific and technological expertise of the forest sector has been key to the success and speed of this project, and is proof that together, we are capable of bringing eco-friendly bio-sourced products through the pipeline from research to market within just months.”