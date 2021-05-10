Euchner upgrades safeguards of wet wipes

Nice-Pak turned to Euchner to deliver a safety system upgrade in a strict timeframe for a converting machine that was being overhauled at its production plant in Flint, North Wales.

Euchner worked with Nice-Pak to design and manufacture an Industry 4.0 ready solution based on the company’s CTM interlocking switches and their associated IO-Link interface. Nice-Pak’s risk assessments determined that the safety equipment needed to meet the requirements of performance level PLd/PLe, according to EN-ISO-13849, and high levels of diagnostic coverage coupled with reliability.

“A major benefit of the Euchner solution is the ability to retain the diagnostic coverage, hence the performance level, while utilizing multiple connected locking door switches wired in series, saving time and money,” said Gareth Roberts, Group EC&I Engineer, Nice-Pak.

“Euchner made some great recommendations, the products are high quality and working with their engineers has been very rewarding. The new safety solution was extremely quick to install and is performing exactly as expected without any issues.”

The CTM’s internal monitoring allowed Nice-Pak to connect multiple switches in series and still achieve high levels of safety-integrity up to Category 4/PLe. This series connection reduced the amount of field wiring that was required on the machine.

Advertisment

“Nice-Pak wasn’t looking for just a switch, but the whole solution, and all to be implemented around very tough deliverables to ensure Nice-Pak continues to retain its world class productivity achievements,” said David Dearden, UK&I Country Manager, Euchner. “I’m very proud of our sales and engineering teams for meeting what was a very strict deadline in delivering this bespoke safety solution.”