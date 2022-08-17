Drone Delivery Canada launches dangerous goods transportation

Drone Delivery Canada announced the approval of dangerous goods transportation for the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine’s ‘Remote Communities Drone Transport Initiative (DTI).

The DTI is currently using the company’s drone logistics solution to enable a defined two-way delivery flight route, using the Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones, to transport cargo for the Stellat’en First Nation and the Village of Fraser Lake, located in Central Northern British Columbia, Canada.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Transportation of Dangerous Goods, the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada special flight operations certificates.

“This is another significant achievement by the organization to be the only Remotely Piloted Aircraft System operator that has been issued a TDG Certificate. We’re very happy to further support our customer, UBC, with the flexibility of transporting dangerous goods via our drone solutions. This makes DDC the only RPAS operator in Canada to conduct beyond visual line of sight and dangerous goods operations simultaneously,” said Steve Magirias, CEO, DDC.