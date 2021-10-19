DriverCheck releases COVIDdetect DIY testing service

October 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

DriverCheck released its newest health and safety business service, COVIDdetect, for COVID-19 testing.

“COVID-19 has created a very difficult environment for businesses to operate in. We are just trying to help by making it easier for our clients to manage their COVID testing programs,” said Connor Page, Vice-President of Strategy, DriverCheck. “COVIDdetect has been well received because it’s easy to implement and administer, yet comprehensive enough to manage the complexities of a DIY testing program in today’s changing regulatory environment.”

To administer the program, organizations enroll participants who are notified by email to register for ad-hoc or regular testing, and then dispatched a shipment of a Health Canada-approved rapid antigen test kits via DriverCheck.

Participants self-administer their COVID-19 test and enter the result in the COVIDdetect platform. The entire process takes an average of 20-30 minutes with real time results provided to both the participant and the organization. COVIDdetect allows the organization to securely store test results, monitor compliance and pull reports by region, worksite, specific employee categories or other segments. Participants can download a test result letter with the conclusion of their COVID-19 antigen test. COVIDdetect can be scaled up to an unlimited number of participants or be used to compliment in-clinic or on-site testing programs.

“For the past 25 years, our purpose has been to build a healthier and safer world through the fitness-for-duty, occupational health and wellness space,” said Page. “Today, this includes helping organizations take control of their COVID testing while delivering convenience and privacy to participants, wherever they are. We are proud of how COVIDdetect has helped organizations across Canada stay healthy and safe, while doing our best to meet the needs of end users.”