Classic Fire + Life Safety hiring for NextStar Energy EV battery plant

Classic Fire + Life Safety is pushing to recruit a minimum of 20 workers to help it deliver fire protection systems and services at the NextStar Energy EV battery plant. The recruitment campaign kicked off February 24 at a hiring event.

“We’ve steadily grown our team over the past few years and we’re more than ready to onboard our next group of new recruits, this time from the Windsor area,” said Mike Van Eerde, Director of Construction Operations, Classic FLS. “I could not think of a better project through which to introduce our dynamic and exciting industry to new candidates.”

Classic FLS was named in July 2022 as the fire protection partner for NextStar. Located in Windsor, the EV battery plant is 4.5 million square feet and plans to begin producing modules in the first quarter of 2024 and battery cells in the first quarter of 2025.

Classic FLS has been brought into the project by Alberici/ Barton Malow to install the sprinkler system, fire pumps and special hazard suppression systems. Onsite work for Classic FLS is expected to start in April of this year. The project is expected to last 18 to 24 months.