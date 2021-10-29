Plant.ca

CCOHS reminds workplaces to include safety practices on Take Our Kids to Work day

October 29, 2021   Maryam Farag

On November 3, grade nine students across Canada will have the opportunity to job shadow their parent or another adult for the day, to get an up-close glimpse of work life on Take Our Kids to Work day.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) reminds workplaces that health and safety can still be included in their programs whether they’re hosting the event virtually or in-person.

To help include workplace health and safety as part of the day, CCOHS recommends organizations incorporate the following activities while hosting students this year:

  • Host a workplace orientation with participating students that focuses on health and safety issues relevant to the organization
  • Lead some healthy stretching exercises
  • Include plenty of breaks away from the computer
  • Have a discussion on new worker safety
  • Share information about workers rights and responsibilities
  • Hold a Youth Video Contest watch party and watch all the inspiring videos

 

