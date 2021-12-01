CCOHS provides online courses on safe return to work during COVID-19

December 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) released two free online courses to help workplaces and employees prepare for a safe return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first course, Return to Work During COVID-19, provides employers, managers, supervisors, and operations staff with an overview of COVID-19 control measures. The course discusses how to identify actions needed to prepare the building for occupancy, recognize the importance of communication with workers and identify if controls should be kept, revised, or discontinued.

The second course, Return to Work During COVID-19: Preparing Workers, is intended to help employers, managers, and supervisors prepare their workers for a safe return to the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are many factors businesses must consider as they re-open their workplaces during this pandemic. There is a lot to navigate, from developing a safe return to work plan to maintaining COVID-19 workplace controls until public health restrictions are reduced. We hope these courses and guidance materials can guide workplaces in the right direction so they can stay operational and safe for the long term.” said Anne Tennier, President and CEO, CCOHS.