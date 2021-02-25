Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety raises awareness to prevent workplace injuries

On International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day, Feb. 28, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) encourages workplaces across Canada to help spread awareness on preventing debilitating injuries in the workplace.

“During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians have experienced significant challenges both physically and mentally as they have had to adapt and pivot to a new way of working,” said Anne Tennier, President and CEO, CCOHS. “Now more than ever, there is a need to create safer workplaces and one way we can do that is by raising awareness and promoting prevention practices on International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day.”

Also known as musculoskeletal disorders, repetitive strain injuries are an umbrella term used to describe a family of painful disorders affecting tendons, muscles, nerves and joints in the neck, upper and lower back, chest, shoulders, arms and hands. These injuries can happen to workers from all types of industries.

Raising awareness

More information is available at: www.ccohs.ca/events/rsi.