Zea engine is open source

Zea has announced that the Zea Engine is now open source.

The open source model allows software developers to improve the Zea engine’s code for solving the next-generation of 3D web visualization problems for industry 4.0.

“Our partners benefit from source code access, it increases their autonomy and reduces their need for technical support,” said Philip Taylor, Founder and CEO, Zea. “IT companies will also build on their expertise with confidence and complete visibility into what’s happening under the hood. We have noticed a certain hesitation from companies to use the web to distribute their 3D intellectual property. This move will allow them to understand the Zea engine better and manage IT security following their policies. We decided to embrace the open-source model, and this is our first step.”

The new web-based 3D visualization engine is designed to promote third-party developers’ ecosystem.

“The model unlocks the innovation and influence that only an open-source community with a large ecosystem of collaborators can offer,” said Taylor. “After three years of evolution, shifting to open source become a necessity for Zea as it constantly seeks to push the boundaries of innovation.”