Plant.ca

XELS partners with Albo Climate for satellite imaging tech

August 11, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: XELS.

XELS, a carbon offset platform utilizing blockchain and other technologies, announced that it has joined forces with Albo Climate, which specializes visualization of carbon sequestration projects through satellite imagery.

The collaboration will enable XELS to validate nature-based carbon offset projects, including protected lands and reforestation efforts, through the use of Albo Climate’s scanning and monitoring systems.

XELS is sourcing “carbon sinks” and other nature-based climate solutions, which the company believes are the most beneficial to the environment and humanity at large.

Albo Climate combines artificial intelligence, remote sensing, and satellite imaging to determine how much carbon dioxide is removed by plants and soil in a specific area.

Advertisement

“The key to unlock the carbon credit markets and have a significant impact on climate change is to bring cutting edge technologies – this is the right combination Albo Climate and XELS are bringing,” said Jacques Amselem, CEO, Albo Climate. “Together, we are combining Albo Climate’s ultra-accurate and transparent AI quantification of CO2 sequestration, with XELS secure block-chain-powered carbon credits trading.”

 

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Machinery and Equipment Maintenance Manufacturing Electronics equipment imagery manufacturer manufacturing satellite Technology


Related Stories
MDA starts working on Radarsat 2 surveillance satellite replacement
Freightzy partners with Less Emissions to offer carbon neutral shipping program
Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change
U of Saskatchewan partners with First Nation on climate change research