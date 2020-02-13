Xebec secures $27M in orders from US dairy farmers

BLAINVILLE, Que. — Renewable energy innovator Xebec Adsorption Inc. has secured $27 million in orders from US dairy farmers for six turnkey biogas upgrading plants and small-scale containerized Biostream systems to produce renewable natural gas (RNG).

Five of these contracts are from the conversion of a previously announced letter of intent signed on Dec. 5 that have turned into firm purchase orders and an additional project using the company’s large-scale BGX Solutions.

Xebec makes adsorption and filtration systems for industrial air and gas purification and separation applications that employ the principles of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and temperature swing adsorption.

Its licensed rotary valve technology replaces the complex and bulky network of piping and valves used in conventional PSA systems with two compact, integrated valves that speed up (or intensify) the rate at which gas flows into a PSA system that uses adsorbent beads in the separation process. This reduces the size of the PSA, allowing for smaller vessels than conventional PSAs.

Xebec also has uses licensed structured adsorbent material that avoids the fluidization limitation of beaded adsorbents. These technologies are integrated into some of its advanced hydrogen and biogas purification products, which operate at significantly higher cycle speeds (up to 50 cycles per minute) compared with conventional PSA systems. The result is a reduction in the amount of adsorbent material, the size of equipment and the amount of energy required to purify a given volume of feed gas.

Xebec operates two manufacturing facilities. Its head office in Blainville, Que. is also a 41,753 square-foot plant. It also operates a 20,451 square-foot plant in Shanghai, China, and maintains a sales and distribution presence throughout North America, Europe and Asia.