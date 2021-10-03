Plant.ca

Xebec announces on-site hydrogen contract with steel manufacturer

October 3, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Xebec.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has signed a contract to supply two Hy.GEN 150 units with a Turkey-based flat steel manufacturer.

The two units will have a capacity of approximately 600 kilograms of hydrogen per day (220 tons per year) at 99.999 per cent purity to create a protective atmosphere within the annealing heat-treatment process.

“We are excited to be working with one of the largest steel manufacturers in Turkey to reduce carbon emissions and costs of their hydrogen supply with our decentralized hydrogen generation technologies,” said Marinus van Driel, President, Xebec Europe. “Using high purity hydrogen within the steel annealing process is a new use case for us and is an excellent example of how we can serve a variety of manufacturing processes. We look forward to growing our hydrogen reference base which now includes active installations in glass manufacturing, food, electronics, hydrocracking, and the emerging mobility sector for refueling of hydrogen vehicles.”

 

